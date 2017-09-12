Watch Esperanza Spalding Write and Record Her New Album Live Right Now

In July, jazz virtuoso and singer-songwriter Esperanza Spalding announced that her next LP, Exposure, would be written and recorded entirely during a uninterrupted 77-hour live stream. She’s planning to finish 10 songs, with help from guest musicians. In a statement at the time, she explained the appeal of the project: “The necessity to keep going because it’s live draws up another depth of creative facility that can’t be reached when you know you can try again tomorrow.” As of the time of this writing, she’s improvising and layering vocal melodies with the help of an engineer while sitting on a couch. Tune in below.