Stranger Things, Big Little Lies Early Winners at 2017 Emmys

The main Emmy Awards ceremony isn’t until this Sunday (September 17), but a number of the technical and smaller acting awards have been announced already. Among the biggest winners so far is Netflix’s ’80s thriller Stranger Things, which takes five awards so far, including for drama series casting, for its main title theme music, and for its much-memed main title design.

Big Little Lies, the HBO murder-mystery melodrama with a power trio of leads—Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Shailene Woodley—won for best limited series casting. Lies’ excellent soundtrack wins for music supervision, and the show also wins for best contemporary costumes. (Period costumes are a separate category, won by Netflix’s extravagent Queen Elizabeth II drama The Crown.) HBO’s Westworld picked up another five technical awards, including special effects and sound mixing.

Saturday Night Live’s Trump-era satire also put in a strong early showing. Best guest actress in a comedy series went to Melissa McCarthy, for her portrayal of angry, befuddled former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Dave Chappelle won the corresponding men’s award for his turn as SNL’s host on the first episode after the 2016 election.

The Emmy Awards ceremony airs at 8 p.m. ET this Sunday, September 17 on CBS. See all of the nominations and winners so far here.