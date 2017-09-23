El-P Releases Clip of “Rejected” Blade Runner 2049 Trailer Score

El-P shared a snippet of his “rejected (or ignored)” score for the Blade Runner 2049 trailer late Friday night. “Honestly even being asked to demo it up was an honor,” he wrote on Instagram. “All synths done on the yamaha cs80, which as you may know is the same synth vangelis used for the original.” Listen to the clip below.

Just before posting the clip, the Run the Jewels producer mentioned the score on Twitter.

some day i'll put out my Bladerunner 2049 trailer score. yes they asked me and yes it was rejected (or ignored). happy they asked though. — el-p (@therealelp) September 23, 2017

Blade Runner 2049 is out October 6