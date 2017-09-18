Donald Glover: If I Don’t Make a Mixtape With Chance the Rapper, Teens Will Kick My Ass

After winning two Emmys for his work on Atlanta, Donald Glover was asked about his music career during his backstage post-award show interview.

“I don’t ever wanna do anything because I’m forced to,” Glover explained, then went on to joke about being intimidated by kids into working with Chance the Rapper. “I feel like if I don’t make a Chance the Rapper mixtape, like a double mixtape, a bunch of 14-year-olds will kick my ass.” Glover further noted that he is “scared” of teens.

The pair have a long history of collaboration and flirtation. Chance appeared on “The Worst Guys” from Glover’s album (as Childish Gambino) Because the Internet, and Glover has a verse on Chance’s “Favorite Song,” from the latter’s breakthrough mixtape Acid Rap. As far as a collaborative full-length goes, the two have been teasing it since at least 2014. Chance said he was doing an EP with Glover during a 2016 Reddit AMA and posted a photo with Glover at the beginning of this year, while Glover discussed working with the rapper back in February during a radio interview. “We actually sat down in the studio and were talking for a little bit. I mean we’re both busy,” he explained, “but when he has like a moment, we’ve just been sitting down and just working together.”

Whatever the case may be, Chance retweeted Donald’s humorous commentary on their collaboration, which will be added to the continuously growing pile of evidence pointing towards an eventual mixtape drop.