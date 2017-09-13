Destroyer – “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood”

Destroyer has released “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood,” the second advance track from the excellent forthcoming album ken. Dan Bejar also costars in a video for the song, which director Karen Zolo based on Chris Marker’s classic apocalyptic French art short La Jetée. Like that film, “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood” is constructed almost entirely of still images.

“It’s not just an homage to the great cine-poet, it’s also about the medium of film, about still photography,” Zolo said in a statement. “It would have been a billion times easier and less stressful to shoot it digitally, but it was worth it.”

ken, the follow-up to 2015’s Poison Season, arrives October 20. We’ve already heard album opener “Sky’s Grey.” Watch and listen to “Tinseltown Swimming in Blood” below.