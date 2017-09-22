Depeche Mode – “Heroes” (David Bowie Cover)

Tomorrow is the 40th anniversary of the release of David Bowie’s “Heroes,” released as a single prior to the album of the same name’s release in October of 1977. Depeche Mode–Bowie acolytes like so many bands–have released a cover of the song–one of Bowie’s most covered–to celebrate its birthday. The band has posted a new recording of “Heroes” with an official music video directed by Tim Saccenti. The band began performing the cover earlier this year, and recorded it as a part of a live film shot in New York City. Depeche Mode also released their 14th studio album Spirit in March. Watch the clip for “Heroes” below.