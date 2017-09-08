Demi Lovato – “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore”

Demi Lovato has shared a new single titled “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore.” The track follows announcement of her new album Tell Me You Love Me, who’s title track dropped last month, as well as performances by Lovato at both the Mayweather/McGregor fight and the VMAs. As a single “You Don’t Do It For Me Anymore” juxtaposes a subdued beat with Lovato’s belted vocals that reach near-Adele limits in melisma and virtuosity. Check it out below.