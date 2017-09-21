News \
Watch Dave Chappelle, Tracy Morgan, and More in the New Trailer for Def Comedy Jam’s 25th Anniversary Special
Def Comedy Jam, the HBO vehicle that launched the career of several of today’s most prominent black comedians, is celebrating its 25th anniversary not on premium cable, but on Netflix. After releasing a teaser last month, Netflix has released new trailer showcasing the featured comedians paying tribute to the series—and throw some jokes, too. Dave Chappelle, Sheryl Underwood, D.L. Hughley, Steve Harvey, Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, and Katt Williams are a few of the guest comedians who star in the new trailer. Watch it below. Def Comedy Jam 25 premieres September 26.