Deerhoof Made a Karaoke Lyric Video for a Song With No Words

Here is some Deerhoof humor: A fruit-themed lyric video for “Singalong Junk,” a song from the new album Mountain Moves that doesn’t have lyrics, other than some la-la-las by featured vocalist Xenia Rubinos. That may not be the case for long though, because Deerhoof are attempting to outsource the task. The band’s asking fans to compose their own lyrics, and they’ve provided a PDF of sheet music to help you do that, should you be so inclined.

Alternatively, you can just look at oranges for three and a half minutes while listening to a Deerhoof song, the way nature intended.