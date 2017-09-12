Last Saturday, Polish death metal band Decapitated was arrested in Santa Ana, California on first-degree kidnapping charges for an incident that took place following a concert in Spokane, Wash. on August 31. The Spokesman-Review now reports that the kidnapping victim is alleging that the band gang-raped her in their tour bus, according to court documents.

The alleged victim told police that she attended the show and attempted to get pictures with another band before she was invited by Decapitated to have drinks with them in the tour bus, where Michal Lysejko started groping her breasts. She described feeling uncomfortable when the bandmates started speaking to each other in Polish and said that “the ‘vibe’ in the bus changed, and one of the members began looking at them like they were prey.”

Court documents say the victim looked at her friend to signal that they needed to get out of the bus. Then she went to use the bathroom and Rafal Piotrowski followed her to the bathroom, where she started kissing her and undoing his belt before telling her that her friend had left.

She then “attempted to push Piotrowski away but he grabbed her arm and spun her around to where she was facing the sink and mirror in the bathroom,” and she “saw in the mirror and out of the corner of her eye each of the band members taking turns raping her.” The friend alleges that she watched the rape and saw Piotrowski ask the victim to perform oral sex.

Detectives noted the “significant bruising to her upper arms consistent with being restrained” and “small abrasions to her knuckles that were scabbed over,” which the victim says were from digging her fists in the wall to distract herself from what was happening.

The drummer Lysejko claimed that he didn’t know who the girls were and that “would not talk without using a translator” when shown pictures of the women by police. Lead guitarist Waclaw Kieltyka said that he saw Piotrowski and Hubert Wiecek were engaged in sex acts with the alleged victim and consented to having a DNA swab as evidence. Wiecek and Piotrowski declined a DNA swab, while a fifth man who was asleep in the tour bus, Wojciech Cichocki, said he never saw the reported rape occur.

Decapitated is expected to extradited to Spokane, where they may face additional charges. Their attorney Steve Graham said the band will not fight the extradition but maintained that the accuser “came to visit the band of her own free will and left on good terms.”