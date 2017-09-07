News \
Dead & Company Announce New Fall Tour Dates
Dead & Company, the continuing Grateful Dead unit featuring original members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann and new frontman John Mayer, has announced new North American tour dates. The group formed in 2015 and finished its last tour earlier this summer. The fall tour will kick off with two nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in mid-November. Tickets are on sale for the general public on September 16, with a presale beginning on the 12th. Until then, please enjoy this picture of Bob Weir looking at the solar eclipse. Check out the full list of dates below.
11/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/22 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
11/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/02 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
12/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
12/07 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/08 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center