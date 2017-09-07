Dead & Company Announce New Fall Tour Dates

Dead & Company, the continuing Grateful Dead unit featuring original members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann and new frontman John Mayer, has announced new North American tour dates. The group formed in 2015 and finished its last tour earlier this summer. The fall tour will kick off with two nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in mid-November. Tickets are on sale for the general public on September 16, with a presale beginning on the 12th. Until then, please enjoy this picture of Bob Weir looking at the solar eclipse. Check out the full list of dates below.

11/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/17 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/22 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

11/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/02 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

12/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

12/07 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/08 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center