Daniele Luppi & Parquet Courts – “Talisa” ft. Karen O

Last month, Italian composer Daniele Luppi announced that he had teamed up with Parquet Courts for a new album in the vein of the 2011 one he did with Danger Mouse, Jack White, and Norah Jones. This one, which is called MILANO and comes out next month, features the New York band and a few vocal contributions from Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Karen O. We’ve already heard “Soul And Cigarette,” and today Luppi has shared another one. It’s called “Talisa” and heavily features Karen O. Listen to it below.

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.