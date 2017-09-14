Stream Cut Copy’s Haiku From Zero

Australian synth-pop juggernauts Cut Copy are back with their fifth studio album, Haiku From Zero. It’s their first full-length release since 2013’s Free Your Mind, though last September, the group pressed pause on recording Haiku to make a limited-run, 44-minute instrumental cassette, Japanese Tape. This July and August, the band teased earworm singles “Airborne” and “Standing in the Middle Of The Field,” promising more of the danceable electronic grooves that cemented their 80s-throwback status.

Haiku From Zero will be released on September 22 via Astralwerks, but you can head over to NPR to stream the full album now.