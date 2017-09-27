Converge – “Reptilian”

Boston-based gods of all things heavy, Converge, have released a new single off of their upcoming full length release, The Dusk Is Us. The new album, due out November 3 on Epitaph and Deathwish, will be the band’s first in five years, following 2012’s avant garde, hardcore masterpiece All We Love We Leave Behind. The new track, “Reptilian,” finds the quartet at their sludgiest, with vocalist Jacob Bannon impressively alternating between guttural throat screams and post-hardcore spoken-word refrains. The song is the third single from the upcoming release, following frenetic prog rocker “I Can Tell You About Pain” and doom metal slow burn “Under Duress.” Converge has also announced an east coast tour in support of the new album, which kicks off September 28 at Brooklyn Steel in New York. Stream “Reptilian” and find the band’s tour dates below.

Sept 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Dec 8 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Dec 9 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

Dec 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

Dec 11 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

Dec 12 – Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel

Dec 13 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

Dec 14 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Dec 15 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

Dec 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer