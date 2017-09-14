Video: Cloakroom – “Big World”

Indiana’s Cloakroom have released the video for “Big World,” off their latest, excellent album Time Well. It’s directed by the band’s Robert Markos, and depicts a pagan ritual being conducted in the woods. They’ve also announced a new run of tour dates, which you can check out below along with the video.

Cloakroom fall 2017 tour dates:

9/29 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery

9/30 Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

10/1 Montreal, QC @ La Vitrola

10/3 Boston, MA @ Middle East

10/4 Brooklyn, NY @ St. Vitus

10/6 Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca

10/7 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

10/8 Cleveland,OH @ Mahall’s

11/5 Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

11/6 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/7 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop

11/8 Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/9 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar