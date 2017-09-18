Clive Davis, one of the greatest record executives of all time is now the subject of his own documentary. The 123 minute-long Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives attempts to pack the countless highs of his five-decade career into film that features musical and industry greats. With talking heads from the icons he managed (Aretha Franklin) and discovered (Paul Simon) to famous admirers (Simon Cowell), the documentary details his oft-talked about “golden ear,” intuitive taste for sonic trends, and his eye for industry-changers in the making. The documentary also delves deep into his relationship with Whitney Houston, who he signed to Arista in 1983 after A&R rep Gerry Griffith insisted he see her perform.

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives premieres with a limited theater run on September 27, and digitally on Apple Music on October 3rd.