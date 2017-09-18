Circuit des Yeux – “Black Fly”

Circuit des Yeux, the project of Chicago-based composer Haley Fohr, is releasing new album Reaching for Indigo on October 20 via Drag City. Today, she’s released “Black Fly,” a thrilling composition boasting the best elements of her work: a hypnotic acoustic progression, mysterious electronics splattered across the canvas, her multi-leveled voice rising and dipping down a mine shaft. Listen to it below, and find her tour dates.

Circuit des Yeux:

Saturday, 10/7 at Bohemian National Cemetary in Chicago, IL*

Friday, 11/10 at Trinosophes in Detroit, MI

Saturday, 11/11 at The Drake Hotel in Toronto, ON

Sunday, 11/12 at Bar Le “Ritz” P.D.B in Montreal, QC

Monday, 11/13 at Great Scott in Allston, MA

Tuesday, 11/14 at AS220 in Providence, RI

Wednesday 11/15 at Rough Trade NYC in Brooklyn, NY

Thursday, 11/16 at Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia, PA

Saturday 11/18 at Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL

ALL DATES WITH KA BAIRD

*Haley Fohr & Guests perform Nico’s “Chelsea Girl”.