CHVRCHES – “Call It Off” (Tegan & Sara Cover)

Next month, Tegan and Sara will release The Con X: Covers, which commemorates the tenth anniversary of the duo’s career and scene-shaping album The Con with covers from artists like Cyndi Lauper, Ryan Adams, and Shamir.

The first official release from the album comes courtesy of synthpop revivalists CHVRCHES and their interpretation of The Con’s album closer “Call It Off.” “Lauren [Mayberry of CHVRCHES] was one of the first artists we approached for The Con X: Covers project,” Tegan Quin said to EW. “We are massive fans of CHVRCHES and the music they make. Lauren is an ally to the LGBTQ community and has been outspoken and political, so she fit the ethos of the project perfectly.”

While Tegan and Sara’s “Call It Off” is a guitar and piano-led plea played in a deceivingly light manner, CHVRCHES’ take is gauzy and hypnotizing with its echoing harmonies and building synths.

Net proceeds from the album will go to the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which aims to address the specific inequalities that affect LGBTQ girls and women: representation in media, economic strife, and access to healthcare, among others. The Con X will drop on October 20.