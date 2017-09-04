Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin Cover Paul Simon’s “Graceland”

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed a cover of Paul Simon’s classic song “Graceland” today on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Backed by horns and a choir, Martin lends the song a hushed, yet soulful acoustic touch. Check it out below, joined by a rendition of “Hymn For The Weekend,” also as part of the BBC special.

Full video of Chris Martin covering Paul Simon’s Graceland on #R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/CIU1wYTrWr — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) September 4, 2017