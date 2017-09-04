News \

Watch Coldplay’s Chris Martin Cover Paul Simon’s “Graceland”

Coldplay in concert in Milan
CREDIT: Francesco Castaldo/Archivio Francesco Castaldo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed a cover of Paul Simon’s classic song “Graceland” today on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Backed by horns and a choir, Martin lends the song a hushed, yet soulful acoustic touch. Check it out below, joined by a rendition of “Hymn For The Weekend,” also as part of the BBC special.

 

Rob Arcand
Tags: chris martin, coldplay