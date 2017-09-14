Chester Bennington’s Teenage Son Shares Video for National Suicide Prevention Week

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington’s 15-year-old son Draven has shared a video message of support for National Suicide Prevention Week. The clip was posted by YouTube use Sergey P on Sunday.

“I want to make a commitment that I will talk to someone before I hurt myself when I’m feeling depressed, sad or going through a hard week, month or year,” Draven says in the 30-second clip. “I want to challenge you to do the same—to help yourself, not hurt yourself.”

Watch the short video below. Bennington was found dead after hanging himself on July 20.