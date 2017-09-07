Charlotte Gainsbourg Announces First Album in Seven Years, Teases New Single

Charlotte Gainsbourg has announced her first album in seven years. The followup to 2010’s Beck-produced IRM, Rest will be released November 19 via Because Music. Accompanying this announcement, Gainsbourg has also shared a teaser for the album’s title track, which was produced by Guy Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk. The album’s star-studded cast will also include collaborations with Paul McCartney, Owen Pallett, Connan Mockasin, SebastiAn, and more. Check out the teaser and tracklist below.

Rest tracklist:

01 Ring-a-Ring O’ Roses

02 Lying With You

03 Kate

04 Deadly Valentine

05 I’m a Lie

06 Rest

07 Sylvia Says

08 Songbird in a Cage

09 Dans Vos Airs

10 Les Crocodiles

11 Les Oxalis