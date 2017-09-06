Charles Bradley Cancels Tour After Cancer Returns

Daptone Records soul singer Charles Bradley has canceled the rest of his tour after announcing the stomach cancer that he survived last year has spread to his liver. He was scheduled to tour North and South America through November before spending the remainder of the year traveling Europe.

“I love all of you out there that made my dreams come true,” Bradley said in a statement. “When I come back, I’ll come back strong, with God’s love. With God’s will, I’ll be back soon.”

Bradley had been doing live performances throughout this year after being diagnosed with a stomach tumor last October.