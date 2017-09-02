Chance the Rapper Announces Education-Themed Twilight Awards Hosted by James Corden

At his SocialWorks summit yesterday on Chicago’s Southside, Chance the Rapper revealed the 20 local public schools that will receive the $2.2 million in donations his New Chance Fund raised for arts education over the past six months. He also announced the first-ever Twilight Awards, which will honor “teachers, parents, principles, and students that convey leadership.” The event, which will be hosted by James Corden, is scheduled to take place in June 2018. In addition to the $2.2 million, Chance’s SocialWorks gave away 30,000 backpacks to students at last month’s Bud Billiken Parade. Watch his appearance at yesterday’s event below (the Twilight Awards comes at 17:30). [Pitchfork]