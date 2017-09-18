Common may have beaten his fellow Chicagoan Chance The Rapper for the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Emmy Award, but Chance still got a spotlight at the official ceremony tonight. During host Stephen Colbert’s opening musical number, which was all about how everything is better on TV and featured appearances from Anthony Anderson, Allison Janney, Millie Bobby Brown, the casts of Veep and The Americans, and a bunch of dancing Handmaids, Chance popped up to inject a little wokeness into the proceedings. He stayed very on-brand by rapping about social issues, delivering lines like “I like Brooklyn Nine Nine, in fact I’m addicted/ But where’s the cop show where one gets convicted?” and “Bob’s Burgersmake you smile, but please don’t ignore/ The decline of the independent family-run store.” Watch a clip of Chance’s appearance below.

Is there anything Chance The Rapper can’t do? He’s even killing verses on the intro to the #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/Rz2gS2KJK4 — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) September 18, 2017

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.