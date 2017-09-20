Cardi B Claims New York Police Officer Put Her in a Chokehold

Up-and-coming rapper Cardi B says a New York police officer put her in a chokehold last night, and now TMZ has some additional details on the alleged incident.

“I can’t believe this cop put me on a choke hole just now shit is crazy these NY cops don’t know how to do they job FUCK 12,” Cardi wrote on Twitter shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. In a follow-up tweet, Cardi said the officer was white. Both tweets were quickly deleted.

According to TMZ’s sources, Cardi encountered police following a traffic collision in Manhattan last night:

Sources connected to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper say the incident went down around 6 PM near Columbus Circle — Cardi was riding in her new Bentley SUV when another driver hit her. We’re told Cardi wasn’t driving, but she and a cousin — who was also in the Bentley — got out and started arguing with the other driver, and that’s when the NYPD officer got involved. We’re told the officer, who Cardi says was white, grabbed her with his arms around her neck and pinned her against the Bentley.

Cardi B was reportedly unharmed by the hold, and her SUV apparently didn’t suffer serious damage. TMZ claims police left the scene without taking a report. Cardi bought the Bentley last month to celebrate the runaway success of her single “Bodak Yellow.”

Chokeholds are banned by the NYPD because of their potential to cause injury and death. A police chokehold killed Eric Garner in 2014.

Representatives for Cardi B have not yet responded to SPIN’s request for comment. We’ll let you know if we hear back.