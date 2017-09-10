News \
Watch Brand New Perform New Science Fiction Songs Live
Last night, emo icons Brand New took the stage at San Bernardino’s High & Low Festival to perform for the first time since the release of their new Billboard-charting full-length Science Fiction. The band was joined on stage by tourmate Kevin Devine as the supergroup breezed through new tracks like “Can’t Get It Out,” “Same Logic/Teeth,” “In the Water,” “Out of Mana,” “Lit Me Up,” “137” and “451” for the first time live, as Brooklyn Vegan reports. The performance also included Brand New classics from Devil and God, Daisy and Deja. Watch below and revisit our 2009 interview with frontman Jesse Lacey here.