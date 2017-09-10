News \

Watch Brand New Perform New Science Fiction Songs Live

Bumbershoot Music Festival 2015
CREDIT: Suzi Pratt/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Last night, emo icons Brand New took the stage at San Bernardino’s High & Low Festival to perform for the first time since the release of their new Billboard-charting full-length Science Fiction. The band was joined on stage by tourmate Kevin Devine as the supergroup breezed through new tracks like “Can’t Get It Out,” “Same Logic/Teeth,” “In the Water,” “Out of Mana,” “Lit Me Up,” “137” and “451” for the first time live, as Brooklyn Vegan reports. The performance also included Brand New classics from Devil and God, Daisy and Deja. Watch below and revisit our 2009 interview with frontman Jesse Lacey here.

You’re the apple of my eye anyway. #brandnew

A post shared by Frances (@hellohouston) on

 

Brand new! They played a awesome set! #highandlowfest was a success. 🙌🏻

A post shared by Corbin Doty (@smogmopster) on

Rob Arcand
