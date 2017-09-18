Watch Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Perform With The National in Ireland

The National’s Saturday concert in Cork featured a very special guest: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. Vernon contributed electronics, guitar, and backing vocals to a slew of National songs dating from the band’s brand-new album Sleep Well Beast back to 2007’s Boxer: “Afraid of Everyone,” “Turtleneck,” “Guilty Party,” “Slow Show,” and “Terrible Love.” The National’s Bryce and Aaron Dessner had previously joined Bon Iver at his show at the same venue (Cork Opera House) the night before, performing the 22, A Million song “33 ‘GOD'” and “The Wolves (Act I and II).”

The Dessners/The National and Bon Iver have a long history of live collaboration: last year, among other things, they collaborated on a integrative, contemporary-classical-tinged project called Invisible Bridge. Irish singer-songwriter Lisa Hannigan also guested on backing vocals throughout The National’s Cork show. You can watch the entire two-hour performance, shot professionally, below.