Bob Seger – “Busload of Faith” (Lou Reed Cover)

Rock god Bob Seger will release a new album, I Knew You When, in November. Today, he released the first track. It’s a take on Lou Reed’s ever-poignant “Busload of Faith,” from Reed’s 1989 album New York.

Instead of a direct copy of the track, Seger flips the lyrics of “you can’t depend on the churches” into “you can’t depend on the president.” According to Billboard, he intended to release the song much earlier, but was only able to record with his Silver Bullet Band this May, during a stopover in Nashville.

Seger has only shared the track with radio affiliates at this point–you can stream it right here. I Knew You When is due out November 17.