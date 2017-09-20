Bob Dylan’s New Bootleg Series Installment Focuses on His Gospel Years

The next installment of the ambitious Bob Dylan Bootleg Series, which is devoted to unreleased live and studio material from throughout the singer-songwriter’s career, will focus on Dylan’s controversial “gospel period” from the turn of the 1980s. Trouble No More – The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 is out November 3. As is increasingly true of the Bootleg Series volumes, Trouble No More will come in a pared-down version (2 discs) and a whopping deluxe version (8 discs plus a DVD). The box set also includes essays by Ben Rollins, Amanda Petrusich, Rob Bowman and Penn Jillette.

The set comes the same year as a new festival-bound concert film featuring performances from Dylan’s 1979 “gospel tour” (included on the Bootleg Series DVD) and a new book by scholar Clinton Heylin, Trouble In Mind: Bob Dylan’s Gospel Years: What Really Happened, which is due out November 14. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Heylin said he hoped the set would demonstrate that this period in Dylan’s career “was probably second only to the great creative burst in the mid 1960s in terms of the amount of material he was writing and the quality of the material he was writing. And, again, like the mid 1960s, that he was the live performer at the absolute peak of his powers.”

Trouble No More features a full 14 songs that have never been released; some were played only sporadically in concert, and others never outside the studio. Heylin also clarified that none of Dylan’s controversial sermons from the tour would be included in the set, argues that “you had to be there at the time for those things to really work. We wanted to find something that would be a little more dynamic.”

See a picture of the spread and the full tracklist for Trouble No More below.

Disc 1: Live

1. Slow Train (Nov. 16, 1979)

2. Gotta Serve Somebody (Nov. 15, 1979)

3. I Believe in You (May 16, 1980)

4. When You Gonna Wake Up? (July 9, 1981)

5. When He Returns (Dec. 5, 1979)

6. Man Gave Names to All the Animals (Jan. 16, 1980)

7. Precious Angel (Nov. 16, 1979)

8. Covenant Woman (Nov. 20, 1979)

9. Gonna Change My Way of Thinking (Jan. 31, 1980)

10. Do Right to Me Baby (Do Unto Others) (Jan. 28, 1980)

11. Solid Rock (Nov. 27, 1979)

12. What Can I Do for You? (Nov. 27, 1979)

13. Saved (Jan. 12, 1980)

14. In the Garden (Jan. 27, 1980)

Disc 2: Live

1. Slow Train (June 29, 1981)

2. Ain’t Gonna Go to Hell for Anybody (Unreleased song – Apr. 24, 1980)

3. Gotta Serve Somebody (July 15, 1981)

4. Ain’t No Man Righteous, No Not One (Unreleased song – Nov. 16, 1979)

5. Saving Grace (Nov. 6, 1979)

6. Blessed Is the Name (Unreleased song – Nov. 20, 1979)

7. Solid Rock (Oct. 23, 1981)

8. Are You Ready? (Apr. 30, 1980)

9. Pressing On (Nov. 6, 1979)

10. Shot of Love (July 25, 1981)

11. Dead Man, Dead Man (June 21, 1981)

12. Watered-Down Love (June 12, 1981)

13. In the Summertime (Oct. 21, 1981)

14. The Groom’s Still Waiting at the Altar (Nov. 13, 1980)

15. Caribbean Wind (Nov. 12, 1980)

16. Every Grain of Sand (Nov. 21, 1981)

Disc 3: Rare and Unreleased

1. Slow Train (Soundcheck – Oct. 5, 1978)

2. Do Right to Me Baby (Do Unto Others) (Soundcheck – Dec. 7, 1978)

3. Help Me Understand (Unreleased song – Oct. 5, 1978)

4. Gonna Change My Way of Thinking (Rehearsal – Oct. 2, 1979)

5. Gotta Serve Somebody (Outtake – May 4, 1979)

6. When He Returns (Outtake – May 4, 1979)

7. Ain’t No Man Righteous, No Not One (Unreleased song – May 1, 1979)

8. Trouble in Mind (Outtake – April 30, 1979)

9. Ye Shall Be Changed (Outtake – May 2, 1979)

10. Covenant Woman (Outtake –February 11, 1980)

11. Stand by Faith (Unreleased song – Sept. 26, 1979)

12. I Will Love Him (Unreleased song – Apr. 19, 1980)

13. Jesus Is the One (Unreleased song – Jul. 17, 1981)

14. City of Gold (Unreleased song – Nov. 22, 1980)

15. Thief on the Cross (Unreleased song – Nov. 10, 1981)

16. Pressing On (Outtake – Feb. 13, 1980)

Disc 4: Rare and Unreleased

1. Slow Train (Rehearsal – Oct. 2, 1979)

2. Gotta Serve Somebody (Rehearsal – Oct. 9, 1979)

3. Making a Liar Out of Me (Unreleased song – Sept. 26, 1980)

4. Yonder Comes Sin (Unreleased song – Oct. 1, 1980)

5. Radio Spot January 1980, Portland, OR show

6. Cover Down, Pray Through (Unreleased song – May 1, 1980)

7. Rise Again (Unreleased song – Oct. 16, 1980)

8. Ain’t Gonna Go to Hell for Anybody (Unreleased song – Dec. 2, 1980)

9. The Groom’s Still Waiting at the Altar (Outtake – May 1, 1981)

10. Caribbean Wind (Rehearsal – Sept. 23, 1980)

11. You Changed My Life (Outtake – April 23, 1981)

12. Shot of Love (Outtake – March 25, 1981)

13. Watered-Down Love (Outtake – May 15, 1981)

14. Dead Man, Dead Man (Outtake – April 24, 1981)

15. Every Grain of Sand (Rehearsal – Sept. 26, 1980)

Disc 5 – Live in Toronto 1980

1. Gotta Serve Somebody (April 18, 1980)

2. I Believe In You (April 18, 1980)

3. Covenant Woman (April 19, 1980)

4. When You Gonna Wake Up? (April 18, 1980)

5. When He Returns (April 20, 1980)

6. Ain’t Gonna Go To Hell For Anybody (Unreleased song – April 18, 1980)

7. Cover Down, Pray Through (Unreleased song – April 19, 1980)

8. Man Gave Names To All The Animals (April 19, 1980)

9. Precious Angel (April 19, 1980)

Disc 6 – Live in Toronto 1980

1. Slow Train (April 18, 1980)

2. Do Right To Me Baby (Do Unto Others) (April 20, 1980)

3. Solid Rock (April 20, 1980)

4. Saving Grace (April 18, 1980)

5. What Can I Do For You? (April 19, 1980)

6. In The Garden (April 20, 1980)

7. Band Introductions (April 19, 1980)

8. Are You Ready? (April 19, 1980)

9. Pressing On (April 18, 1980)

Disc 7 – Live in Earl’s Court, London – June 27, 1981

1. Gotta Serve Somebody

2. I Believe In You

3. Like A Rolling Stone

4. Man Gave Names To All The Animals

5. Maggie’s Farm

6. I Don’t Believe You

7. Dead Man, Dead Man

8. Girl From The North Country

9. Ballad Of A Thin Man

Disc 8 – Live in Earl’s Court – London – June 27, 1981

1. Slow Train

2. Let’s Begin

3. Lenny Bruce

4. Mr. Tambourine Man

5. Solid Rock

6. Just Like A Woman

7. Watered-Down Love

8. Forever Young

9. When You Gonna Wake Up

10. In The Garden

11. Band Introductions

12. Blowin’ In The Wind

13. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

14. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

Disc 9: Bonus DVD

Trouble No More – A Musical Film

DVD EXTRAS:

Shot of Love

Cover Down, Pray Through

Jesus Met the Woman at the Well (Alternate version)

Ain’t Gonna Go to Hell for Anybody (Complete version)

Precious Angel (Complete version)”

Slow Train (Complete version)