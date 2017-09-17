Watch Bleachers Perform on “MTV Unplugged” with Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen

MTV Unplugged, the near three decade old all-acoustic performance show announced its return last month. One of the show’s first episodes features a live performance of Jack Antonoff’s solo project Bleachers. In addition to performing new Bleachers material, the songwriter was also joined by collaborators Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen. Together, the three performed the Bleachers’ track “Hate That You Know Me” which originally featured contributions from Jepsen, as well as “Shadow” (from Bleachers’ 2014 album Strange Desire) and “Don’t Take the Money” (from Bleachers’ 2017 album Gone Now), which Lorde co-wrote and provided back-up vocals for. Antonoff co-produced Lorde’s recent album Melodrama, as well as Carly Rae Jepsen singles like “Sweetie” from 2012. Watch a clip of their performance below.