Björk’s New Album Out This November

Björk has finally announced a release month for her new album. Following rumors of an announcement “coming soon” for the self-described “Tinder album,” the upcoming release will feature Arca as co-producer, according to the New York Times. The album’s first single, “The Gate” is set to arrive September 18, with the album to follow in November via One Little Indian. In a statement, Björk shared, “‘The Gate’ is a love song, but I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way. Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love—but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.” Vulnicura was released in 2015 and also featured collaborative material with Arca.