Beyoncé’s Lemonade Vinyl Misprinted With Songs From Canadian Punk Band Zex [UPDATE]

Pop, indie rock, and Father John Misty are connected to Beyoncé, thanks to Lemonade’s lengthy credits list. You can also add Canadian punk to the Seven Degrees of Lemonade list. Ontario’s Zex took to Facebook to note that the A-Side of their recent album Uphill Battle has been accidentally printed on some pressings of the opening side to Lemonade’s yellow vinyl. So to anybody taken aback by Beyoncé’s punk-as-fuck transformation, surprise, you’ve actually discovered Zex.

While Beyoncé’s team has yet to comment, Zex appears to have taken the accident in stride, a reasonable attitude to have when you’ve suddenly found yourself on a release from one of the world’s biggest stars. “Yeah we are getting some copies,” the band’s account said on the Facebook comments. “We were on the split after all hahahaha.”

Update (September 18, 4:14 PM ET): Columbia Records, Beyoncé’s label, has released a statement acknowledging the mishap. Read it below.