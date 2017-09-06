Listen to “Rosey,” the First Single From Brittany Howard’s New Band Bermuda Triangle

Bermuda Triangle is a fairly new band featuring Alabama Shakes bandleader Brittany Howard and two Nashville-based singer-songwriters, Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser. The trio made their live debut this summer, and at the time, it looked like a one-and-done kind of thing. Today, however, they decided to make things a little more permanent with a studio version of “Rosey,” a mellow, finger-picked country ballad with three-part harmonies and a backing drum machine. Hear the song below. Bermuda Triangle have also announced a short run of tour dates in the South; see those here.