Azealia Banks Has Some Thoughts About Cardi B and “Bodak Yellow”

Bronx-born rapper Cardi B’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” is the number-one song in the U.S. this week, so of course Azealia Banks has something to say about it. Banks began Monday evening with a series of quickly deleted tweets deeming Cardi B “a poor mans nicki” Minaj.

“Black industry men are too hype for this Latina girl I’ve never seen them jump like this for remy [Ma] or nicki,” Banks wrote, according to screenshots captured by XXL. “Charlemagne and black men in hip hop should have gotten me, remy AND nicki a number one before they gave cardi or iggy [Azalea] one.”

Cardi B, who’s of Dominican and Trinidadian descent, subsequently shot back with a video clip of Banks dancing to “Bodak Yellow”:

One of the reasons Bodak Yellow went #1 cuz even the HATERS LOVE IT !! pic.twitter.com/CCHUhHvN8z — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 27, 2017

On Tuesday night, Banks fired back with a series of audio clips on her Instagram story. Among other insults, Banks called Cardi B “a fuck toy” and “super inarticulate,” claimed to know the name of a “Bodak Yellow” ghostwriter, and accused Cardi “suck[ing] dick for raps” and getting black-market butt injections.

She went on to say that she really intended to make a point about sexism and racism in hip-hop, saying: “Hip-hop goes really easy on y’all non-black bitches, do y’know why? Because they wanna fuck. They’re like, exocticizing you … the men in hip-hop just kinda fuckin’ hate themselves more than they hate black women.”

In seperate Instagram clips, Banks called “Bodak Yellow” a “great song,” and also defended herself against charges of enjoying it. “Bitch, I popped the molly in the club that night,” she said, referring to the video clip posted by Cardi B. “I was dancing to everything. … Don’t lie to yourself, honey.” She capped off the whole series with a text post: “First they say I’m jealous, then I’m the angry black woman… Then they say I’m RIGHT. The life cycle of an Azealia Banks opinion.”