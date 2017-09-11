Avril Lavigne Finally Got to Duet With Her Favorite Band: Nickelback

Avril Lavigne and Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger divorced in 2015, but Lavigne remains a big fan and online defender of her ex-husband’s aughties schlock rock. This past Friday night (September 8), Lavigne appeared onstage with Nickelback at the Greek Theatre in Las Vegas to sing along on “Rockstar,” joining Kroeger and a fan named Owen for lines like, “I’ll get washed-up singers writing all my songs / Lip sync ‘em every night so I don’t get ‘em wrong.”

Before the song, Kroeger related an anecdote about the “Rockstar” video, which boasts a circa-2007 celebrity lineup including Gene Simmons, Nelly Furtado, Wayne Gretzky, Ted Nugent, and Kid Rock. Lavigne was supposed to appear as well, Kroeger said, but axed her footage at the last minute because “she said it looked like shit.”

Lavigne has been out of the public eye in recent years during a difficult recovery from lyme disease, but recently announced she’s working on a new album. Last Friday’s Nickelback duet marked her first public performance in about three years, so it would probably be too mean to make fun of her for chewing gum the whole time she was on stage. Welcome back, Avril, we’ve missed you. Watch an (up close, high quality) fan-shot video below.