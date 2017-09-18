At The Drive-In Announces 2018 European Tour Dates with Death From Above

Emo pioneers At The Drive-In have announced thirteen tour dates across the UK and Europe for 2018, with support from Death From Above. At The Drive-In has been touring almost nonstop since the release of their new album, 2017’s in•ter a•li•a, their first release since Relationship of Command and their subsequent hiatus in 2000. Death From Above have also been touring North America in support of their third full length album, Outrage Is Now!

Their joint tour starts in Milan, Italy on Feb. 22, 2018, and spans seven countries, including Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The bands will be also joined on tour by Mexican punk act Le Butcherettes. Tickets are available September 22 via At The Drive-In’s website. The full tour schedule is below.

Feb 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 23: Geneva Usine, Switzerland

Feb 25: Wiesbaden Schlachtof, Germany

Feb 26: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 28: Paris Olympia, France

Mar 02: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 03: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Mar 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 09: London O2 Academy Brixton UK

Mar 10: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Mar 12: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Mar 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Mar 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK