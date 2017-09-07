Watch the Trailer for Ezra Koenig’s New Animé Netflix Series Neo Yokio

Ezra Koenig has been hard at work on the new Vampire Weekend album, and surprisingly, a new Netflix animé. Titled Neo Yokio, the series follows Kaz Kaan, a “magistocat” living in the eponymous city that narrator Jude Law tells us “is the greatest city in the world.” The lead character also happens to be voiced by a glum Jaden Smith.

Neo Yokio also features voicework from Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka, Desus & Mero, Susan Sarandon, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Schwartzman, Willow Smith, and Amandla Stenberg. Koenig wrote and executive produced the series in a collaboration with Studio Deen, MOI, and Production IG (FLCL, Ghost in the Shell, Attack on Titan). Watch the trailer below. Neo Yokio’s six episodes arrive September 22, and Vampire Weekend’s upcoming album is “80%” done, according to Koenig.