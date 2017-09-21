Angel Olsen Announces Rarities Collection Phases, Releases “Special”

Angel Olsen has announced a new collection titled Phases, which will features B-sides, demos, and previously unreleased cuts. The latter includes the seven-minute “Special,” a leftover from sessions that produced last year’s My Woman. The new song, Phases’ tracklist, and its album art can be found below. Phases arrives via Jagjaguwar on November 10.

Phases tracklist:

1. “Fly On Your Wall“

2. “Special”

3. “Only You”

4. “All Right Now”

5. “Sans”

6. “Sweet Dreams”

7. “California”

8. “Tougher Than the Rest”

9. “For You”

10. “How Many Dreams”

11. “May as Well”

12. “Endless Road”

