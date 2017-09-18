News \
Andrew W.K. Announces First New Album Since 2009
Advice columnist, motivational speaker, party guru, and noted My Little Pony enthusiast Andrew W.K. is pivoting back to music. His new album is out March 2, 2018 from Sony. Title, artwork, and other details are yet to be announced, but W.K. is promising a return to the rambunctious, light-hearted hard rock that launched his varied career.
“I’m going for the sound of pure, unadulterated power; every emotion, every thought, every experience, every sensation, every fear, every joy, every clarity, every confusion, every up, every down… all extruded and concentrated into one thick syrup of super life-force feeling, and then psychically amplified by the celebratory spirit of glorious partying,” the self-described Party God said in a press release.
W.K.’s most recent albums were 55 Cadillac, a collection of improvisational piano songs, and Gundam Rock, a Japan-only release featuring covers of songs from the Gundam television series. Both came out in 2009. His previous original rock album was 2006’s Close Calls with Brick Walls.
The album announcement is timed to accompany W.K.’s The Party Never Dies tour, which kicked off this weekend. The tour’s U.K. dates were recently rescheduled to April 2018; see the current schedule below.
Andrew W.K., 2017-2018 tour dates
Sep 18 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Sep 20 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
Sep 21 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Sep 22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Sep 23 — Big Bear Lake, CA @ Hot Dawgs & Hand Rails
Sep 24 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Sep 25 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Sep 27 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent
Sep 28 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent
Sep 29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
Sep 30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Oct 3 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Oct 4 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Oct 5 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Oct 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
Oct 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
Oct 9 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
Oct 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
Oct 12 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
Oct 13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
Oct 14 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Oct 15 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Oct 17 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
Oct 18 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
Oct 19 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar
Oct 20 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
Oct 21 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic
Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Mexico
Nov 18 — Mexico City @ Corona Capital
U.K.
April 13 —Cardiff @ Great Hall
April 14 — London @ Kentish Town Forum
April 15 — Birmingham @ Academy 2
April 18 — Norwich @ Waterfront
April 19 — Portsmouth @ Wedgewood Rooms
April 20 — Manchester @ 02 Ritz
April 21 — Glasgow @ Garage