Andrew W.K. Announces First New Album Since 2009

Advice columnist, motivational speaker, party guru, and noted My Little Pony enthusiast Andrew W.K. is pivoting back to music. His new album is out March 2, 2018 from Sony. Title, artwork, and other details are yet to be announced, but W.K. is promising a return to the rambunctious, light-hearted hard rock that launched his varied career.

“I’m going for the sound of pure, unadulterated power; every emotion, every thought, every experience, every sensation, every fear, every joy, every clarity, every confusion, every up, every down… all extruded and concentrated into one thick syrup of super life-force feeling, and then psychically amplified by the celebratory spirit of glorious partying,” the self-described Party God said in a press release.

W.K.’s most recent albums were 55 Cadillac, a collection of improvisational piano songs, and Gundam Rock, a Japan-only release featuring covers of songs from the Gundam television series. Both came out in 2009. His previous original rock album was 2006’s Close Calls with Brick Walls.

The album announcement is timed to accompany W.K.’s The Party Never Dies tour, which kicked off this weekend. The tour’s U.K. dates were recently rescheduled to April 2018; see the current schedule below.

Andrew W.K., 2017-2018 tour dates

Sep 18 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Sep 20 — Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

Sep 21 — Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Sep 22 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Sep 23 — Big Bear Lake, CA @ Hot Dawgs & Hand Rails

Sep 24 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sep 25 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sep 27 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent

Sep 28 — San Francisco, CA @ Independent

Sep 29 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

Sep 30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct 1 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct 3 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Oct 4 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Oct 5 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Oct 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room

Oct 8 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

Oct 9 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

Oct 11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

Oct 12 — Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

Oct 13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Oct 14 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Oct 15 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Oct 17 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

Oct 18 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

Oct 19 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

Oct 20 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Oct 21 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic

Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Mexico

Nov 18 — Mexico City @ Corona Capital

U.K.

April 13 —Cardiff @ Great Hall

April 14 — London @ Kentish Town Forum

April 15 — Birmingham @ Academy 2

April 18 — Norwich @ Waterfront

April 19 — Portsmouth @ Wedgewood Rooms

April 20 — Manchester @ 02 Ritz

April 21 — Glasgow @ Garage