André 3000 Joins Cast of New Claire Denis Sci-Fi Movie Starring Robert Pattinson

News about French director Claire Denis’ English-language debut film High Life has been circulating for years, with official reports beginning in early 2016. Robert Pattinson, Patricia Arquette, and Mia Goth have been attached to the film by the Beau Travail and Chocolat (1988) director, which is apparently a psychosexual sci-fi epic about criminals looking for an alternative energy source in space. In the past few days, it has come out that Arquette is no longer a part of the project, and that, as Variety reports, Juliette Binoche and Andre 3000 (credited as Andre Benjamin) have been added to the cast of the film. The rapper and actor’s last film role was the lead in the 2013 Jimi Hendrix biopic Jimi: All Is By My Side. Denis’ film is set to begin filming in Germany soon; no news of an estimated release date has been announced.