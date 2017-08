Wu-Tang Clan have just shared a new song. Titled “People Say,” the track is lead by Redman and was executive produced by RZA. The track follows the groups one-off single “Don’t Stop” for HBO’s Silicon Valley, as well as their ongoing battle with Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli, who’s still in sole possession of their rare unreleased full-length, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin. Check it out below.