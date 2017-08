Wolf Parade’s new album Cry Cry Cry is out October 6. Following the surprise release of the LP’s first single “Valley Boy” in July, the formative Canadian mid-aughts indie unit has posted “You’re Dreaming.” The two songs represent the classic yin-yang of Wolf Parade, with “Valley Boy” being a cinematic, tremulously emotive Spencer Krug tune with a lilting refrain and “You’re Dreaming” being a brittle, spasmodic Dan Boeckner rocker. Listen below.