Show host Katy Perry closed out this year’s MTV Video Music Awards with an airborne performance of “Swish Swish,” a song she may still be promoting because it means she can get Nicki Minaj onstage with her. Though what popularity “Swish Swish” had is probably behind it at this point, Perry just released the music video last week. Watch Minaj’s part of this very fun and entirely undeserved awards-show treatment below.