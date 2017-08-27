During his performance at the MTV VMAs tonight, Ed Sheeran transitioned out of a surprise remix of “Shape of You” with Lil Uzi Vert and into the rapper’s “XO Tour Llif3.” It was, frankly, an inspired idea—Uzi has always situated his rap within the context of rock music, and “XO Tour Llif3″ itself works particularly well when refigured. The performance was fun and surprising, but arguably even better was Cardi B’s extremely skeptical reaction to the Uzi surprise, which will live on as a GIF forever.

