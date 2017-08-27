VMAs 2017: Cardi B Shouts Out Colin Kaepernick

Cardi B, who performed her hit “Bodak Yellow” at the VMA’s pre-show ceremonies, introduced Demi Lovato’s performance at the main show later in the night. During her short speech, she took time out to recognize Colin Kaepernick, who’s become a galvanizing figure after kneeling for the National Anthem during last year’s preseason.

“Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we’re going to be standing for you, baby,” she said.

Watch the moment below.