Migos’ slept-on, post-Culture banger “Too Hotty” now has a new video directed by frequent collaborator DAPS. The clip attempts visualize the song’s flossy and seductive elements by throwing in pyrotechnics, luxury cars doing donuts, and models dressed in black. Watch the video below. “Too Hotty” is expected to appear on Quality Control’s compilation album, Control The Streets Volume One, which doesn’t have a release date yet.