Usher Herpes Case: Singer Seeking to Have $20 Million Lawsuit Thrown Out

Usher is asking a judge to throw out a $20 million lawsuit that accuses him of failing to disclose a case of herpes to an anonymous sexual partner, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The suit, filed in July, alleges that the unnamed plaintiff contracted the STD from Usher in April.

In newly filed documents, Usher’s legal team points out that the woman’s suit does not mention whether she ever got tested before having sex with the R&B singer, noting that “A previous sexual partner very well may have already infected her.” However, the document does not ever unequivocally claim that Usher could not have given her herpes, an omission you can interpret however you’d like. (TMZ went with “interesting.”)

If you haven’t been following the saga of the multiple STD lawsuits that are currently open against the “Burn” singer–and we don’t really blame you if you haven’t–you can read SPIN’s full timeline here.