U2 Fans Receive Mystery “Blackout” Letters

Several U2 fan club members report they’ve received a mysterious letter from the band, apparently promoting “Blackout,” a rumored title of an unreleased U2 song.

The letters include a paragraph about William Blake’s Songs of Innocence and Experience, the collection of poetry that inspired the titles of U2’s 2014 album Songs of Innocence and its forthcoming counterpart, Songs of Experience. Most of the text is blocked out by a silhouette of Bono’s son and the Edge’s daughter, revealing only the words, “Blackout … It’s … clear … who … you are … will … appear … U2.com.”

At the bottom of the page, a partially blacked-out line of text reads, “U2 will announce ______________ on ______.”

U2 are currently on a break before the second North American leg of their Joshua Tree anniversary tour. They’ll head back out on the road with Beck in September. See a few of the “Blackout” letters below. [Stereogum/@U2]