Tyler, the Creator – “ZIPLOC (‘4:44′ Remix)”

Tyler, the Creator has revealed that he’s going on a month-long tour that kicks off right after the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The announcement comes with a minute-and-a-half freestyle over Jay-Z’s “4:44.” The loosie, titled “ZIPLOC,” is basically a synopsis of Tyler, the Creator’s rollout for Flower Boy where he recalls the album’s premature leak and outselling Meek Mill’s Wins & Losses in their debut week. Catch the tour dates and new freestyle below.

Tyler, the Creator tour dates:

October 28-29 Los Angeles, CA – Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

October 31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

November 1 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

November 3 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

November 4 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

November 5 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

November 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

November 8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

November 9 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

November 11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

November 12 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland

November 13 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

November 15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

November 16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

November 17 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

November 18 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

November 20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

November 21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

November 22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall