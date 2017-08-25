Tori Amos – “Reindeer King”

Tori Amos has posted another single from her upcoming 15th studio album Native Invader, due out September 8. The previously-released songs, “Up the Creek” and “Cloud Riders,” have plenty of Amos’ virtuosity and high drama, but the seven-minute “Reindeer King,” which comes complete with a lyric video, is her most high-concept and engrossing yet. Ambient noises and synth-orchestral flourishes spiral around Amos’ intricate piano chording and mournful vocals, as she cycles through mythological metaphors and unsettling imagery. Listen and watch below.